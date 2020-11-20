Cardinal Becciu charges newsweekly harmed his chances for papacy (AP)
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
In his lawsuit against the newsweekly L’Espresso, Cardinal Angelo Becciu charges that negative reporting about his role in Vatican financial scandals has harmed his chances for becoming the next Pope. In a similarly arrogant claim, his suit alleges that, because he has been denied a chance to participate in the next conclave, there will be questions about the validity of the papal election.
