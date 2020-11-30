'Let the Earth breathe': Economy of Francesco issues 12-point final statement (Economy of Francesco) Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Economy of Francesco, which concluded on November 21, was a virtual event for young economists and entrepreneurs, who discussed the economy, ecology, and faith. In his address to participants, Pope Francis reflected on vocation, culture, and covenant. 👓 View full article

