'Let the Earth breathe': Economy of Francesco issues 12-point final statement (Economy of Francesco)
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The Economy of Francesco, which concluded on November 21, was a virtual event for young economists and entrepreneurs, who discussed the economy, ecology, and faith. In his address to participants, Pope Francis reflected on vocation, culture, and covenant.
