God's closeness, our watchfulness: Pope celebrates Mass with new cardinals (Vatican Press Office) Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“To awaken us from that slumber of mediocrity and lukewarmness, there is the watchfulness of prayer,” Pope Francis preached on November 29, at a Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica with new cardinals (video, booklet). “To rouse us from that slumber of indifference, there is the watchfulness of charity.” 👓 View full article

