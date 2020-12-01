God's closeness, our watchfulness: Pope celebrates Mass with new cardinals (Vatican Press Office)
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
“To awaken us from that slumber of mediocrity and lukewarmness, there is the watchfulness of prayer,” Pope Francis preached on November 29, at a Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica with new cardinals (video, booklet). “To rouse us from that slumber of indifference, there is the watchfulness of charity.”
“To awaken us from that slumber of mediocrity and lukewarmness, there is the watchfulness of prayer,” Pope Francis preached on November 29, at a Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica with new cardinals (video, booklet). “To rouse us from that slumber of indifference, there is the watchfulness of charity.”
|
|
|
You Might Like