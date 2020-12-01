Global  
 

God's closeness, our watchfulness: Pope celebrates Mass with new cardinals (Vatican Press Office)

Catholic Culture Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
“To awaken us from that slumber of mediocrity and lukewarmness, there is the watchfulness of prayer,” Pope Francis preached on November 29, at a Mass celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica with new cardinals (video, booklet). “To rouse us from that slumber of indifference, there is the watchfulness of charity.”
