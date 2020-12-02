Global  
 

Colorado attorney general's report identifies 9 new priests accused of abuse (Colorado Attorney General)

Catholic Culture Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
“All the newly substantiated incidents of abuse occurred between 1951 and 1999,” according to the attorney general. The new report brought the “total number of known abusive priests in Colorado to 52, number of child victims to 212,” the Denver Post reported.
