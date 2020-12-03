'They are an example to all of us': papal tribute to missionaries slain in El Salvador in 1980 (Vatican News) Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Referring to three American religious sisters and a lay missionary slain in El Salvador on December 2, 1980, the Pope recalled that “they were kidnapped, raped and killed by a group of paramilitary forces. They were offering their services during the civil war and they were bringing food and medicine to those who had to flee, especially to the families that were the poorest. These women lived their faith with great generosity. They are an example for all of us to become faithful missionary disciples.” In El Salvador, prelates and others also remembered the missionaries. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First Time Ever, Artist Salvador Dalí Sculptures On Display In Miami Beach



CBS4's Lisa Petrillo shares catches up with dealer Marcel Katz, with his company The Art Plug, and how they partnered with The Dalí Universe to debut the first-ever Dalí museum sculptures in Miami. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:33 Published 3 weeks ago

