Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz to seek treatment for 'depression, anxiety’ after firing
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Former lead pastor of New York City's Hillsong Church who was fired last month over “leadership issues” and moral failures including being unfaithful to his wife is reportedly now getting treatment for “depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout."
