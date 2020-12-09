Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz to seek treatment for 'depression, anxiety’ after firing

Christian Post Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Former lead pastor of New York City's Hillsong Church who was fired last month over “leadership issues” and moral failures including being unfaithful to his wife is reportedly now getting treatment for “depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pastor who fired Carl Lentz puts Hillsong NYC under investigation [Video]

Pastor who fired Carl Lentz puts Hillsong NYC under investigation

Pastor who fired Carl Lentz puts Hillsong NYC under investigation

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:38Published
Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Moral Failures' [Video]

Hillsong Pastor and Justin Bieber's One-Time Spiritual Confidant Carl Lentz Fired for 'Moral Failures'

"I am very sad to inform you that Hillsong Church has terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz," the church's founder Brian Houston said in a memo

Credit: People     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Carl Lentz In Treatment For ‘Depression’ & ‘Pastoral Burnout’ After Scandalous Affair

 Ex-Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz is seeking “treatment at an outpatient facility” for his mental health following his recent affair and being fired from the...
OK! Magazine

Fired Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Enters Treatment Facility for Depression and "Pastoral Burnout"

 Carl Lentz is seeking treatment after he was fired from Hillsong Church for "moral failures." Multiple media outlets have reported that Lentz is getting help at...
E! Online

Report: Ex-Hillsong Pastor Receives Treatment for Depression Amid Cheating Scandal

 Former Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, who was fired from the church then later admitted to cheating on his wife of 17 years, is seeking help for his mental health....
Newsmax