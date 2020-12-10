Prominent UK priest celebrated Mass for children following 2009 return from US treatment center (The Telegraph)

Global  
 

Catholic Culture Thursday, 10 December 2020
Father Joseph Quigley, now 56, has been convicted of abuse. He was once Adviser for Religious Education for the Catholic Education Service of England and Wales, an agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, and was also chairman of the National Board of Religious Inspectors and Advisers.
