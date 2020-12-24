Restoring spiritual serenity: Chaldean Patriarch's Christmas message (Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon)

Thursday, 24 December 2020 () “For the past two decades, we have celebrated Christmas [in Iraq] in an insecure condition that continue to worsen significantly in 2020 due to Corona pandemic in an unprecedented way,” begins the Christmas message of Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, who has led the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. The church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.
A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and fake news. The channel’s annualChristmas Day broadcast will appear to show the Queen telling...