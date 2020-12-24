Restoring spiritual serenity: Chaldean Patriarch's Christmas message (Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message



Sir Keir Starmer's Christmas message highlights the “very best of Britain”which has been on show in “every village, every town and every city” duringthe coronavirus pandemic. The Labour leader.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10 Published 15 hours ago "Silence, serenity and peace": Sir Bryn Terfel's Christmas message



"Silence, serenity and peace": Sir Bryn Terfel's Christmas message Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:50 Published 1 week ago Pregnant Princess Eugenie sends Christmas message from her collective



Princess Eugenie, 30, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, shared a message via the Anti-Slavery Collective ahead of Christmas. The royal, who is going to move into Prince.. Credit: Royal Box Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago