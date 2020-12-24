Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Restoring spiritual serenity: Chaldean Patriarch's Christmas message (Chaldean Patriarchate of Babylon)

Catholic Culture Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
“For the past two decades, we have celebrated Christmas [in Iraq] in an insecure condition that continue to worsen significantly in 2020 due to Corona pandemic in an unprecedented way,” begins the Christmas message of Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, who has led the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. The church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message

Channel 4 creates ‘deepfake’ version of Queen for alternative Christmas message 00:55

 A digitally created “deepfake” version of the Queen, played by actress DebraStephenson, will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer astark warning about misinformation and fake news. The channel’s annualChristmas Day broadcast will appear to show the Queen telling...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Sir Keir Starmer's Christmas message highlights the “very best of Britain”which has been on show in “every village, every town and every city” duringthe coronavirus pandemic. The Labour leader..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published
"Silence, serenity and peace": Sir Bryn Terfel's Christmas message [Video]

"Silence, serenity and peace": Sir Bryn Terfel's Christmas message

"Silence, serenity and peace": Sir Bryn Terfel's Christmas message

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:50Published
Pregnant Princess Eugenie sends Christmas message from her collective [Video]

Pregnant Princess Eugenie sends Christmas message from her collective

Princess Eugenie, 30, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, shared a message via the Anti-Slavery Collective ahead of Christmas. The royal, who is going to move into Prince..

Credit: Royal Box     Duration: 01:10Published