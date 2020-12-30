Leading German bishop urges shift on women's ordination, homosexuality (RNS)

Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the president of the bishops’ conference, said that “there are well-developed arguments in theology in favor of opening up the sacramental ministry to women.” He called for the public Church blessing of homosexual couples as well as of couples who take part in a new civil marriage without an annulment.

