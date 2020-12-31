Two megachurches in New Mexico’s largest city are facing $10,000 fines after state officials alleged that they violated the state’s coronavirus restrictions.Full Article
New Mexico megachurches fined $10K for violating coronavirus restrictions
Christian Post 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
530pm ABC Coronavirus Coverage 11.16.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are up in much of the country, with the U.S. seeing its highest daily case totals..
-
Two New Mexico Megachurches Fined for Holding Packed Christmas Eve Services
Newsmax
-
New Mexico authorities fine 2 Albuquerque megachurches for violating COVID-19 orders on Christmas Eve: reports
FOXNews.com
-
The Latest: India confirms UK variant in 6 recent returnees
SeattlePI.com
-
Global Travel Technologies Industry
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - NOVEMBER 04, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - NOVEMBER 04, 2020
091320 11 a thru c
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
082620 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY