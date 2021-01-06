Video released for January papal prayer intention (The Pope Video)

The Pope’s January prayer intention is “may the Lord give us the grace to live in full fellowship with our brothers and sisters of other religions, praying for one another, open to all..” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “The Church values God’s action in other religions, without forgetting that for us Christians, the wellspring of human dignity and fraternity is in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We believers must return to our sources and concentrate on what is essential. What is essential to our faith is the adoration of God and love of neighbor.”