Pope Francis on the storming of the US Capitol: 'Nothing is earned with violence, and so much is lost' (Vatican News)
“Dear brothers and sisters, I offer an affectionate greeting to the people of the United States of America, shaken by the recent siege at the Congress,” Pope Francis said following his January 10 Angelus address. “I pray for those who lost their life – five – they lost it in those dramatic moments. I reiterate that violence is always self-destructive. Nothing is earned with violence and so much is lost. . . .”Full Article