US bishop chairmen call for end to executions, ask Congress to abolish federal death penalty (USCCB)
Published
“Following a year where the federal government, for the first time, executed more people than all 50 states combined, there are three more federal executions scheduled this week,” said the bishops who chair the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “We renew our constant call to President Trump and Acting Attorney General Rosen: stop these executions.”Full Article