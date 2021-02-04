Archbishop Aquila challenges 'pro-choice' Catholics to test their conscience (CNA)

“It is important to give witness to the dignity of the unborn, give witness to the dignity of the human being when it comes to immigration, when it comes to capital punishment, and other life issues,” Denver’s archbishop recently preached. “But we are also clear that the preeminent [concern], and the place dignity begins, is with the unborn child and the dying, at the beginning of life and at the end of life. If dignity does not exist at those two points, at the beginning and the end, it will not exist in between.”