Citing 'the primary good of life,' Pope Francis laments Italy's demographic winter (Vatican Press Office)

“I join the Italian bishops in recalling that freedom is the great gift God has given us to seek and achieve our own good and that of others, starting with the primary good of life,” Pope Francis said following his February 7 Sunday Angelus address. “Our society must be helped to be cured of all attacks on life, so that it may be protected at every stage . . . The future is in danger . . . Try to ensure that this demographic winter might come to an end, and a new springtime of baby boys and girls might flourish.”