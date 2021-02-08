Vatican cardinals urge UN Security Council to distribute vaccines to poorer nations (Caritas Internationalis)

“The rich nations of the Global North that poured money into the production of the vaccines are now waiting for a return on their investment,” said Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (president of Caritas Internationalis) and Cardinal Peter Turkson (Prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development) “This has led to a kind of focus on the North, shown in nationalism and protectionism. The Global South, where the majority of the poor live, is left out.”