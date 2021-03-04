Alumni group petitions Notre Dame not to invite Biden (Sycamore Trust)
A Notre Dame alumni group has sent a petition to the university’s president, Father John Jenkins, urging him not to invited President Joe Biden as a commencement speaker. Although Notre Dame has regularly hosted the incumbent US president, the Sycamore Trust notes that the US bishops have said that Catholic institutions “should not honor those who act in defiance of our fundamental moral principles.” The group’s letter argues: “Biden is such a person writ large.”Full Article