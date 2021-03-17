Irish primate issues St. Patrick's Day message (Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference)

“If you want to find the true story of Patrick, and get an authentic understanding of who he was, the best place to look is in his own words which are preserved for us in two ancient writings – Saint Patrick’s Confession, and Saint Patrick’s Letter to Coroticus,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland. “You won’t find any mention there of green beer, snakes or even shamrock – but you will discover the testimony of a real person who dedicated his life and energies to spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ.”