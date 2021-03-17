Teen girl killed in stabbing at Canadian Catholic high school (National Catholic Register)
Published
The girl was stabbed by a fellow student in a classroom at Christ the King Catholic School in Leduc, Alberta, a city of 30,000.Full Article
Published
The girl was stabbed by a fellow student in a classroom at Christ the King Catholic School in Leduc, Alberta, a city of 30,000.Full Article
CNA Staff, Mar 16, 2021 / 04:30 pm (CNA).- A 17-year-old girl is dead following a stabbing at a Catholic high school near Edmonton..