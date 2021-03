“Pope Francis has entrusted the preparation of the meditations for this year’s Good Friday Way of the Cross to the Agesci Scout Group ‘Foligno I’ (Umbria) and the Roman Parish of Santi Matiri di Uganda (Holy Martyrs of Uganda),” the Vatican announced on March 23. “The meditations and images for the Via Crucis will be prepared by children and teens between the ages of 3 to 19.”