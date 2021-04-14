Pope expresses closeness to victims of violence in southern Colombia (Vatican News)
Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964. Five years after a peace agreement between the Colombian government and the main rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), “dissident FARC rebels, leftist guerrillas, drug-trafficking groups and right-wing paramilitaries are all battling for control of the lucrative cocaine and illegal mining markets,” the report notes.Full Article