Scottish bishops to establish 'Care of Creation' office (Scottish Catholic Media Office)
Scotland’s Catholic bishops have unveiled plans to open a “Care of Creation” office for their episcopal conference. The initiative comes along with a pastoral letter on environmentalism, that will be read at all parishes on Pentecost Sunday. Bishop William Nolan of Galloway, who heads the bishops’ justice-and-peace commission, said that the office would be “helping dioceses and parishes assess their carbon footprint and discern how to work toward carbon neutrality.”Full Article