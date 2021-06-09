Most Americans oppose reversal of Roe, poll finds (Gallup)

A new Gallup poll finds that 58% of Americans would oppose a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Similar majorities would oppose a bid to ban abortion after the 18th week of pregnancy, or when a fetal heartbeat is detected.



However, the Gallup survey also finds that only 32% of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all circumstances. Thus the poll—like previous opinion surveys—shows that American public opinion does not support the policy of unrestricted abortion on demand which is the practical result of Roe.