Canadian archbishop apologizes for abuse at residential schools (Archdiocese of Keewatin-Le Pas)

Archbishop Murray Chatlain of Keewatin-Le Pas (map) offered “my deep apology and profound condolences to all the families and communities affected” by the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. “In the history of our Archdiocese we had seven Residential Schools. , , , We commit to help with identifying the children that passed at our own Residential Schools.” (An anthropology professor who has conducted research on the schools has offered historical context on the deaths.)