'Solidarity for all' is theme of US bishops' Religious Freedom Week (USCCB)

The week begins on June 22 (the memorial of Saints Thomas More and John Fisher) and concludes on June 29 (the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul). From 2012 to 2017, a similar initiative (the Fortnight for Freedom) lasted from June 22 to July 4. “Religious freedom allows the Church, and all religious communities, to live out their faith in public and to serve the good of all,” the USCCB stated in a press release.