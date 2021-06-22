UN officials urge Church to act against sexual abuse, provide reparations (United Nations Human Rights)

The Associated Press reported on the contents of the letter, written in French by Fabián Salvioli, Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence; Mama Fatima Singhateh, Special Rapporteur on sale and sexual exploitation of children; Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; and Gerard Quinn, Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.