Pope, Mideast prelates join in prayer, discussion for Lebanon's future (CWN)

Pope Francis was joined by a dozen Christian leaders in a day of prayer and consultations for the future of Lebanon at the Vatican on July 1. The prelates joined in prayer at the papal altar in St. Peter’s basilica, then walked to the grotto to light candles at the tomb of St. Peter. They joined during the afternoon in discussions of how the Church ease the suffering of the people of Lebanon, where a lingering political crisis had brought on economic and social devastation.