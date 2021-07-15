'A teen was accused of abuse inside Vatican City. Powerful church figures helped him become a priest.' (Washington Post)

Reporting on the trial of Father Gabriele Martinelli, the Washington Post said that a “review of more than 2,000 pages of documents, most never previously reported, reveals that more powerful figures within the Church hierarchy discounted warnings as they facilitated Martinelli’s rise. Centrally responsible for Martinelli’s fate were Cardinal Angelo Comastri and Bishop Diego Coletti . . . Neither prelate is involved in the trial or any other known Church disciplinary process.”



Cardinal Comastri is the retired Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica and Vicar General for the Vatican City State; Bishop Coletti is the retired Bishop of Como, Italy.