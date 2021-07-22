Mexican archbishop prays that Knights of Columbus will be generous men of action

Members of the Knights of Columbus help to deliver supplies in Ciudad Juarez. / Knights of Columbus.



Merida, Mexico, Jul 21, 2021 / 19:01 pm (CNA).



Archbishop Gustavo Rodríguez Vega of Yucatan prayed Sunday that God would make the Knights of Columbus "to be recognized as men of action, generous with their time and talent for Your greater glory and the well-being of the entire community.”



Archbishop Rodríguez said a Mass July 18 for the installation of new officers for the fraternal order’s southern Mexican council.



He also prayed that they “would continue to enhance the ancient tradition of loyalty to you and your Church.”



The archbishop is the South Mexico state chaplain for the Knights.



The Knights of Columbus is the largest Catholic fraternal service organization in the world, with more than 2 million members and a presence in more than 16,000 parishes.



Founded in 1882, the Knights of Columbus first came to Mexico in 1905. The fraternal order is organized in Mexico into five state councils: Northeast, Northwest, West, Center, and South.