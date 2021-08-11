US bishops' chairman grateful to Senate for passing infrastructure bill, signals need for additional action (USCCB)

“We are grateful for the bipartisan efforts of members of the Senate to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, wrote after the 69-30 Senate vote in favor of a $1-trillion infrastructure bill. “As the bishops wrote to all members of Congress in April, we are especially interested in how the package affects those on the margins of society and protects God’s creation.”