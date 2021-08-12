Texas bishop mandates vaccines for diocesan employees (Diocese of El Paso)
“I am not requiring those who come to Mass or most other events at Church to be vaccinated, in part because that would exclude most children at this point, since the vaccine is not yet available to them,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso wrote. “However, I am requiring those who are unvaccinated (aged 3 or higher) to wear a face mask for their own protection and the protections of those in close contact with them.”Full Article