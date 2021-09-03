Cardinal Parolin, Hungarian premier air views on immigration (CNA)

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, appeared along with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a discussion on immigration this week. While the cardinal advocated a common policy for the European Union, Orban disagreed, saying that the only way to avoid serious clashes would be “to give all the rights back to the nation states in relation to migration.” The Hungarian leader, noted for his opposition to mass immigration, said it “will change the cultural identity of Europe,” and said Hungary would resist the trend.