Tasmania: dispute over whether priests who object to Covid vaccine should minister in nursing homes (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

The Tasmanian government has issued a vaccine mandate for those who provide care, including pastoral care, in facilities for the aged.



Archbishop Julian Porteous said he is “obligated to respect the decision of those members of the clergy who have a conscientious objection to receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in Australia.” He is also “currently engaging the Tasmanian Government about the possibility of Rapid Antigen Testing being used as part of an exemption protocol.”