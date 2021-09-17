Ukrainian Christians begin 3 days of prayer to preserve traditional family values (Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church)
Published
“In the contemporary world a family as an institution passes through tremendous attacks of new gender ideologies of a totalitarian type – ideologies which undermine the very existence of a family, minimize its sense and values, the core of what is respect for human dignity and human’s life from conception to their natural death,” the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches said in a statement. “These global challenges in Ukraine gain a form of systematic attacks directed at destruction of traditional values and roots of morality.”Full Article