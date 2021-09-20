Catholic hospitals urge South Australia's government to mandate Covid vaccine for health workers (Wollongong Mirage News)
"We need the SA [South Australia] Government to send a clear and unambiguous message: if you work in healthcare you must be vaccinated at Covid," said Catholic Health Australia Health Policy Director James Kemp. "The majority of staff working in the Catholic sector have been vaccinated, of course, but a government mandate would give a nudge to the few remaining staff who are unvaccinated."