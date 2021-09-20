Vatican to require Covid vaccine 'passport' (CNA)

All visitors will be required to show a “green pass” in order to enter Vatican territory, beginning on October 1.



The new Vatican policy, which takes effect October 1, requires visitors to prove either that they are vaccinated against Covid, or have recovered from the disease, or have recently tested negative for the virus. The policy allows an exception for those participating in liturgical ceremonies inside the Vatican, “for the time strictly necessary for the performance of the rite.”



The policy was issued by Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, who at the age of 79 will soon step down as head of the Vatican city-state governorate, at the request of Pope Francis, who had authorized “all appropriate measures” to curb the epidemic. Coincidentally, Cardinal Bertello’s resignation will take effect on October 1, the day the new policy takes effect.