Spanish cathedral is setting for racy music video; archbishop apologizes (CNN)
Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chaves of Toledo, Spain has apologized for allowing the city’s cathedral to be used for the production of a racy music video. The video, Ateo (“Atheist”), features a pair dancing suggestively in the cathedral. The archbishop says that he was unaware of the production. The cathedral’s rector, who authorized the project, claims that the video “tells the story of a conversion through human love.”Full Article