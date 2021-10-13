2 nuns accused of 'conversions' seized at a bus stop in Uttar Pradesh (AsiaNews)

The northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (map) is 80% Hindu and 19% Muslim; only 0.2% of its population is Christian.



“The fact that nuns have also been targeted evinces a sinister new development in the current wave of anti-Christian persecution,” said Sajan George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians. “In today’s political climate in India, wearing a religious habit means being marked out as a ‘target’ or an ‘agent of conversion’ by right-wing vigilantes.”