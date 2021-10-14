Judge blocks Baltimore from banning Catholic group's rally (AP)

Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander, who was appointed to the bench by President Obama, ruled in favor of St. Michael’s Media (Church Militant), and against the City of Baltimore. St. Michael’s Media filed suit after the city, citing the potential for violence, canceled the group’s planned rally at a city-owned pavilion. The rally is scheduled to coincide with the US bishops’ November meeting there.



“We are disappointed by the Court’s decision and potential threat to public safety if this event ensues,” a spokesman for Mayor Brandon Scott said following the judge’s decision. “The proposed rally is slated to take place on Baltimore City property, and we have a responsibility to protect our property and fellow citizens.”