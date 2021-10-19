Superiors-general, US Vatican embassy hold symposium on human trafficking (UISG)

The International Union of Superiors General (the canonically approved organization of superiors-general of institutes of women religious) and the US and Irish embassies to the Holy See organized the October 14 symposium, “Empowering a New Generation to Fight Human Slavery.”vUS Chargé d’Affaires Patrick Connell offered the opening remarks, and Sister Gabriella Bottani of Talitha Kum discussed the efforts of her network of women religious to combat human trafficking.