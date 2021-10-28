Vatican extends November indulgences for prayers for deceased (Vatican Press Office)

The Vatican has extended the period during which the faithful may gain a plenary indulgence for prayers for the deceased. Because of the Covid epidemic, the Apostolic Penitentiary announced on October 28 that the indulgences—usually granted during the first eight days of November—would be available throughout the month.



The extension has been granted, the Vatican said, in response to “various pleas recently received from various Sacred Pastors.” The move allows for the faithful to avoid large gatherings that might be occasions for the spread of Covid.



The plenary indulgence is available, under the usual conditions, for those who visit a cemetery to pray for the deceased. A second indulgence for commemorating the feast of All Souls on November 2 now available throughout the month.