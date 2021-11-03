'Global pact for oxygen': Vatican newspaper welcomes COP26 anti-deforestation pledge (L'Osservatore Romano (Italian))

In November 2 edition, L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to the pledge to end deforestation by 2030 made at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.



“The ecocide of the forests, the lungs of the planet at risk from the rhythms of industrial production and catastrophic fires, must end by 2030,” in the words of the unsigned article (“Global pact for oxygen”). The article contrasted the action taken on deforestation with the lack of agreement on a date to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero.