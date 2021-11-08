In homily at Roman hospital, Pope preaches on Sacred Heart, care of the sick (Vatican News)

On November 5, Pope Francis traveled to Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital. The hospital is affiliated with the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, and the Pontiff celebrated a Mass commemorating the 60th anniversary of its Faculty of Medicine and Surgery.



“It is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as is this day, the first Friday of the month,” the Pontiff preached. “Contemplating the Heart of Jesus, we can let ourselves be guided by three words: memory, passion and consolation.”



“May Jesus open the hearts of those who care for the sick to collaboration and cohesion,” he concluded. “To your Heart, Lord, we entrust our vocation to care: let us make every person who approaches us in need feel they are dear to us.”