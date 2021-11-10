Pope, on Kristallnacht anniversary, laments anti-Semitism (@Pontifex)

“The threat of antisemitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere is a threat that must be defused,” Pope Francis tweeted on November 9, the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht . The Pope called for a commitment to “fostering an education in fraternity, so that the outbursts of hatred that would destroy that fraternity will not prevail.”



The EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency issued a report on anti-Semitism on November 9. The report found that anti-Semitic crimes were highest in Germany, where “in 2020, police recorded 2,351 politically motivated crimes with an antisemitic motive; this is the highest number recorded in 2010–2020 and the fifth consecutive year of increase in the number of recorded crimes with an antisemitic motive.”