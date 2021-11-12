UN climate change conference 'must not be wasted,' Pope tells Scotland's Catholics (Vatican Press Office)

“Let us implore God’s gifts of wisdom and strength upon those charged with guiding the international community as they seek to meet this grave challenge with concrete decisions inspired by responsibility towards present and future generations,” Pope Francis, referring to COP26 (the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow), said in a letter to Scotland’s Catholics. “Time is running out; this occasion must not be wasted, lest we have to face God’s judgement for our failure to be faithful stewards of the world he has entrusted to our care.”



The Pontiff also expressed regret that he was unable to visit Scotland, and asked for prayers.