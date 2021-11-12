EU bishops call for 'practical solidarity' with migrants on Poland-Belarus border (COMECE)

The crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus, with the Belarusian military encouraging migrants to enter into Poland illegally, has captured the attention of Europe. The EU and Germany have condemned the Belarusian regime’s actions.



Calling for solidarity with the migrants, Poland’s bishops have announced a special collection. The Church in Belarus said in a statement, “At a time when a real humanitarian crisis is unfolding on the borders of our country, let us cover with prayer the people who belong to the most vulnerable group: migrants and refugees.” In their November 11 statement, the bishops of the EU echoed these sentiments.