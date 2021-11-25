10 saintly quotes to reflect on this Thanksgiving

null / Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.



Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Nov 25, 2021 / 00:00 am (CNA).



A thanksgiving should be made to God each and every day, according to the saints in heaven. In special celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, here are 10 saintly quotes on the importance of gratitude.



1. *St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta: *“The best way to show my gratitude is to accept everything, even my problems, with joy.”



2. *St. Gianna Beretta Molla:* “The secret of happiness is to live moment by moment and to thank God for all that He, in His goodness, sends to us day after day.”



3. *Pope St. John Paul II:* “Duc in altum! (Put out into the deep!) These words ring out for us today, and they invite us to remember the past with gratitude, to live the present with enthusiasm and to look forward to the future with confidence.”



4: *St. Thérèse of Lisieux:* “Jesus does not demand great actions from us, but simply surrender and gratitude.”



5. *St. Josemaría Escrivá:* “Get used to lifting your heart to God, in acts of thanksgiving, many times a day. Because he gives you this and that. Because you have been despised. Because you haven’t what you need or because you have. Because he made his Mother so beautiful, his Mother who is also your Mother. Because he created the sun and the moon and this animal and that plant. Because he made that man eloquent and you he left tongue-tied … Thank him for everything, because everything is good.”



6. *St. Teresa of Ávila:* “In all created things discern the providence and wisdom of God, and in all things give Him thanks.”



7. *Blessed Solanus Casey:* “Thank God ahead of time.”



8. *St. Mary Euphrasia Pelletier:* “Gratitude is the memory of the heart.”



9. *St. John Vianney:* “Believe and adore. Believe that Jesus Christ is in this sacrament as truly as He was nine months in the womb of Mary, as really as He was nailed to the Cross. Adore in humility and gratitude.”



10: *St. Francis, in his “Canticle of the Sun”:*



Be praised, my Lord, through all Your creatures,



especially through my lord Brother Sun,



who brings the day; and You give light through him.



And he is beautiful and radiant in all his splendor!



Of You, Most High, he bears the likeness.



Be praised, my Lord, through Sister Moon and the stars;



in the heavens You have made them bright, precious and beautiful ...



Praise and bless my Lord, and give thanks, and serve Him with great humility.