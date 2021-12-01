US Supreme Court hears Dobbs abortion case [developing] ( American College of Pediatricians)

On December 1 at 10:00, the US Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which offers legal protection to most unborn children after the 15th week of pregnancy. The Supreme Court and C-SPAN are offering live audio coverage of the oral arguments. A decision in the case is expected in June.



“Pre-born babies and their moms need our prayers and fasting, especially tomorrow [December 1],” the US bishops’ pro-life office said on the eve of the oral arguments.