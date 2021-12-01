LIVE UPDATES: Supreme Court to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health

Groups gathered outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 1, ahead of oral arguments in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. / Katie Yoder



Washington D.C., Dec 1, 2021 / 07:15 am (CNA).



This post will be continuously updated.



As the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, activists both opposed and in favor of abortion rights gathered outside the court in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 1.



CNA is outside the court and will be providing on-the-ground updates. (All times EST.)



*10 a.m. *Oral arguments will be starting momentarily. Video is not available, but an audio recording is provided by C-SPAN. Listen live here.



*9:50 a.m.* Arguments are set to begin in 10 minutes, and are scheduled to last 70 minutes. Normally, reporters and members of the public would be permitted to observe arguments, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to this practice.



Scott G. Stewart, the solicitor general of Mississippi, will have 35 minutes to represent the state.



For Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Julie Rikelman, litigation director of the Center for Reproductive Rights, will have 20 minutes. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar will also have 15 minutes to argue in support of Jackson Women’s Health Organization.



The crowd outside the court continues to swell as the "Empower Women, Promote Life" rally goes on.







More people are arriving at the Supreme Court for #DobbsvJackson, which challenges Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.



*9:02 a.m. *This is Marion, from Mississippi. She told CNA that she remembers Roe v. Wade, and says that her generation allowed it to happen. That’s why, she said, her generation must also work to reverse it.



The Supreme Court first heard arguments in Roe v. Wade on Dec. 13, 1971, almost exactly 50 years ago. The case was then re-argued in front of the court on Oct. 11, 1972, and the court announced their decision in the case on Jan. 22, 1973.







Meet Marion from Mississippi. She remembers Roe v. Wade, and says that her generation allowed it to happen. That's why, she says, her generation must also work to reverse it. She's outside the Supreme Court today for #DobbsvJackson.



*8:00 a.m.:* It's a chilly 36 degrees, but people have assembled in front of the Supreme Court. A fence serves as a physical barrier between the two opposing groups.







People are braving the 36-degree weather to arrive at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ahead of the #DobbsvJackson oral arguments at the Supreme Court. The case directly challenges Roe v. Wade.



