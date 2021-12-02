Liberal justices angry as Court hears landmark abortion case (Washington Times)

Liberal Supreme Court justices employed fiery rhetoric—and betrayed a remarkable ignorance of science—as the Court heard arguments in the Dobbs case on December 1.



Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned whether the Court would “survive the stench” if, as widely expected, the majority upholds the Mississippi law that bans abortion after the fetus is viable.



Justice Elena Kagan made the claim that “not much has changed” regarding fetal viability since the Roe decision in 1973. In fact, at the time of Roe, the accepted standard for fetal viability was 28 weeks into pregnancy; it is now 23 weeks, with some babies surviving birth as early as 21 weeks.